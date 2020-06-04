DeForest Area High School is being awarded a grant from The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit corporate giving program.
The money will go to DeForest’s agriculture department for its plant growth cart and hydroponic set-up. DeForest is one of 66 high schools throughout Compeer Financial’s territory in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin to receive a grant as part of the program, which awarded a total of $153,012 through the Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant Program this year.
Each of those schools will be receiving grants of up to $3,000 each to fund agriculture education programs and equipment in the classroom. Compeer says the grants will directly impact the lives of 11,947 students.
The grant program seeks to promote agriculture education and inspire youth to gain a deeper understanding of the ever-changing agriculture industry by funding programs and the modern classroom equipment.
“The goal of this program is to develop and enhance modern, comprehensive agriculture education in schools, teaching students about its importance and limitless potential,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist. “We know that many physical classrooms were empty at the end of the year this school year, and that agriculture instructors are eager to return to the classroom and expose students to the breadth and depth of the industry. We hope these grants will help them achieve those goals.”
High school agriculture departments throughout Compeer Financial’s 144-county territory were eligible to apply for an Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.