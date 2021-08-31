As you may have heard, a large number of personnel are being evacuated and there is an influx of refugees from Afghanistan coming to Fort McCoy. They have about 4,000 refugees on site and are anticipating receiving up to 10,000 by the end of the week!
The Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) has received resource requests for NEW clothing, bottled water and cash donations. As you can imagine, many of the people arriving from Afghanistan have only what they could carry.
WEM Community Preparedness Coordinator, the Business Emergency Operations Committee, and Team Rubicon, are in partnership with the warehousing and supply operations and are asking for assistance in collecting items needed.
If you can help, by providing NEW clothing for all ages, men, women and children (culturally appropriate - long sleeved and tight necked shirts for women), cases of water and/or cash donations, the DeForest Windsor Area Chamber will be a collection site, located in the Historical Lyster House, 151 Commerce Street, DeForest. Open 9am to 5pm, but I can come in early or stay late, just call to let me know! 608-846-2922
They are urgently looking for as many of the requests as possible in a time sensitive fashion. The next 72 hours are crucial. Please consider donating to share your compassion for these refugees.