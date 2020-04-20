Hannah Lewis and Clare O’Connell will be participating in the Wisconsin School Music Association’s (WSMA) 2020 High School State Honors Music Project. Hannah plays the clarinet and Clare was selected for Treble Choir.
Participating students must be currently enrolled in a school performing ensemble and during the fall semester of 2020 to be eligible.
The WSMA State Honors Music Project is nationally recognized as one of the finest opportunities for young people. Regardless of a future college major, membership in the High School State Honors Music Project helps set students apart from other college applicants. Students selected for the WSMA High School State Honors Music Project participate in an intensive four-day summer camp in June and perform in Madison during late October as part of the Wisconsin State Music Conference.
This project is made possible in part thanks to the Wisconsin Foundation for School Music and the WSMA State Honors Music Project Endowment.
Started in 1967, the WSMA State Honors Music Project provides musically talented students with an opportunity to rehearse and perform with the nation’s finest conductors in a professional, highly disciplined setting.
Selected through a rigorous audition process, students are challenged to perform at their musical best throughout the short rehearsal period, which culminates with a performance in October at the Wisconsin State Music Conference held in Madison each year. For many of these young musicians, the WSMA State Honors Music Project offers the experience of a lifetime, creating friendships, memories and skills they take with them in whatever path they choose.
