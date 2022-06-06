Correction mberglund mberglund Author email Jun 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A May 20 profile of DeForest graduate and 2022 state teacher of the year contained an error. The 1998 DeForest Area High School valedictorian was Sophie Marie Tessner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now School records fall at track and field sectionals, Norski athletes book trips to state Norskies receive all-conference honors in boys' golf, softball, girls' soccer Norskies fall to Watertown in girls' lacrosse season finale Harvest Intermediate has successful first year McCarville announces 37th Assembly bid Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!