A DeForest woman has been indicted on felony fraud charges, accused of stealing nearly $400,000 from Neogen between 2012 and 2016.
Jennifer Johanna Klika, 43, of DeForest, has been indicted on one count of felony theft in Dodge County, filed on July 14, and two counts of felony tax fraud in Dane County, filed on Aug. 3.
In a the criminal complaint filed by the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, Klika is accused of taking advantage of a system in which she was entrusted to acquire money orders at a local grocery store. As part of her work as a regulatory affairs manager for Neogen in Randolph, Klika would request corporate funding to cover permits and authorizations to ship Neogen products internationally.
At times this was done by Klika getting checks payable to “Piggly Wiggly,” which were taken to their Randolph grocery store to purchase money orders.
According to court documents, investigation began after Klika resigned from her position in 2016 and subsequently staff at the company discovered that the costs of permits and authorizations had dropped significantly in the past years, leading to an internal investigation revealing false check requests and inflated fund requests.
Klika is scheduled to appear in Dodge County Circuit Court on Aug. 23 for theft charges and Dane County Circuit Court on Aug. 26 for tax fraud charges.