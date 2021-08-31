The DeForest Area School District Board of Education on Monday interviewed candidates and selected an interim board member to fill a seat vacated by Steve Tenpas on July 9.
Entrepreneur and former claims adjuster Stephanie Sarr was selected by a vote of six-to-one and will be joining the board through the April 2022 election.
The five candidates who interviewed for the seat at the Aug. 30 board meeting held in the DeForest Area Public Library varied in experience and demographics, including one male and four female candidates, most with school-aged children, with the exception of one 74-year-old retiree.
Each candidate was invited before the board to answer a series of seven questions covering their interpretation of the responsibilities of the district, the place of the board and its members, and thoughts on the board’s “coherent governance model” for operation.
Several candidates pointed to the school district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as the impetus for getting interested and involved in school policy on a local political level. Among priorities in the coming months, candidates highlighted a need to focus on student mental health, which has come into greater prominence through the issues of the past year. Academically, candidates also spoke about the need to address learning loss and achievement gaps that have widened between students due to interrupted and hybrid learning of the past year and a half.
When Sarr, who has an incoming freshman and a second-grader, spoke to the board, she began by explaining that the first step for educating students is making sure that they are physically and mentally ready for learning.
“My grandmother always said that in order to educate somebody, you have to feed them first,” said Sarr. “You need to make sure they are safe and make sure their environment is where it needs to be so they can be receptive to learning.”
The next of the three top board priorities, Sarr told the board, was to provide resources to staff and to develop and maintain relationships with local businesses and community partners.
An aspect in which she differed from other candidates was in her focus on “leveraging technology,” as a necessary goal for the district, “not just using it in a crunch, but throughout.”
In addition to using digital tools for emergencies when students are unable to attend school in person, Sarr said that she believed it was important for the board and the district to recognize that their students are moving into an increasingly digital society, and to make sure those students are equipped with the necessary tools and teach studentsd how to be responsible digital citizens.
“I know it’s expensive,” said Sarr, pointing to examples of different districts with varying success in technology over the past year, “but we can get creative.”
At the end of the interviews board members agreed that there would not be any need to go into closed session. The board members would all vote, the tally would be shared, if there was no candidate getting four or more votes of seven, then there would be discussion and more rounds of voting until a consensus was reached.
“I’m impressed by the number of people who came forward,” said board member Gail Lovick.
“You can see they all have strengths that they would bring something unique to the board,” said board member Brian Coker.
The contingency plans were unnecessary though, as the board voted six for Sarr, and one for Megan Taylor, who unsuccessfully ran against board member Sue Esser in the past spring election.
After the meeting was adjourned, Sarr said in an interview that she had been looking at becoming part of the school board for some time, which led to a friend alerting her to the opportunity to apply for the open seat in July.
“I’ve always been involved in my children’s education, so when the opportunity was presented to me, I felt it was the next step, the next thing to do,” said Sarr.
Following a formal oath of office and other introductory steps, Sarr will be a full board member, but it will also only be a couple months before it is time to begin preparations for the April 2022 election and winning over voters in the district.
The DeForest Area Board of Education still has an open seat though, following the resignation of board member Jeff Miller as if Aug. 11. The board is taking applications and will be holding interviews on Oct. 11.