Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Friday, March 25

  • STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

Monday, March 28

  • Badger Book Club discusses The End of Always at 12:00 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community Room
  • Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
  • Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C

Tuesday, March 29        

  • Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
  • Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook

Wednesday, March 30

  • PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
  • Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
  • DeForest Village Board Candidate Forum at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room

Thursday, March 31

  • The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
  • Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

