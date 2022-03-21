Library calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Mar 21, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CALENDARLibrary hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, March 25STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on FacebookMonday, March 28Badger Book Club discusses The End of Always at 12:00 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community RoomTeen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on ZoomColoring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room CTuesday, March 29 Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community RoomQigong at 9:30 a.m. on FacebookWednesday, March 30PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community RoomWorkshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.DeForest Village Board Candidate Forum at 6:00 p.m. in the Community RoomThursday, March 31The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on FacebookTeen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Four Norski football players nab WFCA Individual Academic All-State Awards Halderson sentenced to life without parole for killing parents Norskies' boys' basketball season closes with tough sectional loss to Oregon In annual winter effort, volunteers help prep, and then sow seeds at Dane County parks DeForest's Grundahl leads UW-Whitewater into D3 women's basketball Final Four game Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!