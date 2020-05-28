DeForest's Kylie Rogers has been named to the 2020 spring semester dean's list at St. Norbert College. A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required for academic eligibility.
The only Norbertine college in the world, St. Norbert is a four-year, Catholic liberal arts institution nestled beside the Fox River in De Pere, Wis., neighboring Green Bay. Founded in 1898, the college became coeducational in 1952. Today the residential campus serves approximately 2,100 undergraduate and graduate students, hailing from throughout the United States and nearly 20 countries.
