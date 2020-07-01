The following area students have earned Semester Honors for the Spring 2020 semester at Edgewood College. Full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for this honor.
They included: Brittni Alexander, of Windsor; Roxanne Chrisinger, of Windsor; Jamie Denlinger, of DeForest; Taylor Felicijan. of DeForest; Maija Fredrick. of DeForest; Samantha Gabris, of DeForest; Callista Heth, of DeForest; Mia Jenkins, of DeForest; Cassidy Kloos, of DeForest; Ariana Manghera, of DeForest; Skylar Olson, of DeForest; Nicole Read, of DeForest; Margo Skolaski, of Windsor; Karly Stuttgen, of Windsor; Jennifer Todd, of DeForest; Julia Winters of Windsor; and Kaitlyn Wojcik, of DeForest.
