The DeForest Area School District approved its 2021-2022 draft budget at the district’s annual budget meeting on Monday night, with a tax cut for property owners and a boost in reimbursement for School Board members.
Director of Business and Auxiliary Services Kathleen Davis-Phillips presented the overview of the draft budget held at the DeForest Area Public Library.
“The majority of our operations are in the general fund and the levy for this that we are reporting tonight is $22.9 million and essentially this is used for most of our general operations for the schools,” said Davis-Phillips, going on to explain that they are expecting an $1.7 million in equalization aid from the state as well as $979,526 in ESSER II and ESSER III state grant assistance relating to school pandemic response.
The total tax levy is estimated to be about $800,000 less than the 2020-2021 school year, with a mill rate of $11.04/$1,000, a decrease of .59/1,000. Example estimates were shared in which a $250,000 home would result in about a $2,760 school tax, a $350,000 would have a $3,864 school tax, and a $450,000 would have a $4,968 school tax.
A key to public school financing--how much funding is received from the state--is the number of enrolled students. Schools that have fewer students year to year receive less and less funding, which in worst case circumstances can lead to a downward spiral for the district.
Despite the concerns raised by the COVID-19 pandemic, that fear has not come to fruition as Davis-Phillips explained that enrollment has been up across all classes with the exception of fourth grade. Additionally, the number of open enrolled students attending DeForest public schools has increased, in part due to the opening of new facilities.
After unanimous approval of the next year’s levy came a series of votes of district authorizations, such as for necessary payments, accident insurance, and reimbursement to board members for district-related travel expenses. Each passed quickly as proposed with the exception of school board member salaries.
Board members had received $2,450 annually, while the president would receive $3,350.
Sue Paulson, of DeForest, moved to authorize board salaries at a rate of $2,800 for board members and $3,700 for the president.
“The reason why I do that is that the salaries are low in comparison to neighboring schools,” said Paulson. “And I was on the board for 18 years and I didn’t do it for the money, but it is a lot of work and I feel our board members should be reimbursed a little bit more to bring it up to what current area districts are paying.”
The motion received a second and, with no additional comment or questions from attendees, was approved as amended with a $350 increase.
Last was a motion to authorize the school board to set the date of the 2022 annual meeting, no earlier than May 15, 2022 and not after Oct. 31, 2022.