Learn the history of how racist ideas were created, spread, and became deeply rooted in American society as you read and discuss this National Book Award winner, "Stamped from the Beginning" by Ibram X. Kendi. Discussion dates are Sept. 22, 29, and October 6 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
In this deeply researched and fast-moving narrative, Ibram X. Kendi chronicles the story of anti-black racist ideas and their staggering power over the course of American history. He uses the life stories of five major American intellectuals to drive this history: Puritan minister Cotton Mather, Thomas Jefferson, abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison, W.E.B. Du Bois, and legendary activist Angela Davis.
In shedding light on this history, the book offers tools needed to expose racist thinking. In the process, Kendi gives us reason to hope.
The discussion will be led by Brittany Brazzel and Amy Jambor, both DeForest Area High School teachers. Visit the library website to register. Copies of the book are available at the Library.
