DeForest Area High School is the recipient of a 2019 Wisconsin Advanced Placement Council (WAPAC) Pacesetter Award. The 2019 Pacesetter award is the result of the school’s student participation and performance on the 2019 College Board Advanced Placement (AP) Exams.
“DeForest Area High School is being recognized as a Level III Advanced Placement Pacesetter School for impressive student AP access and excellence in AP exam scores in the State of Wisconsin during the 2018-19 school year,” said WAPAC Chair Jon Oestreich.
To achieve this level, a high school must have 10 percent or more of its graduating seniors take at least one Advanced Placement exam and have 60 percent or more of its students earn scores of 3 or above (out of 5) on the exams.
WAPAC is comprised of Wisconsin secondary and collegiate educators that are dedicated to expanding access to Advanced Placement (AP) coursework and rigorous learning for all students.
