Founder of the Legends of the Outdoors National Hall of Fame, Garry Mason, has announced that veteran television producer, personality and author, Chris Dorsey, will join the Hall of Fame roster of the outdoor world’s biggest names at an induction ceremony held in Springfield, Missouri, at the John & Genny Morris Convention Center Saturday, August 21 at 10:30 Central Time. The event also will be live streamed at Facebook.com/garryrm1227.
Dorsey is the founding partner of Denver-based Dorsey Pictures, a Global 100 television production company. He’s been called the “brand-father” of outdoor television having helped create and produce nearly 60 series and more than 2,000 episodes in the genre. Over the 20-year history of Dorsey Pictures, the company has also produced a nearly equal number of mainstream television series for networks including ABC, Discovery, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, HGTV, DIY, History, Travel Channel, Destination America, ESPN, ESPN2, NBC Sports, Spike/Paramount, WGN America, Oxygen, GAC and others. More than 100 million people tune in to watch Dorsey’s productions worldwide each year.
He’s hosted more than 400 television episodes for a variety of series on five different networks. He’s also the author 12 books on the outdoors, has written hundreds of magazine and newspaper articles for most of the significant outdoor periodicals in the English-speaking world. In addition, his work has appeared in National Geographic, Newsweek, The Wall Street Journal, The Robb Report, and he’s a regular contributor to Forbes, covering a wide range of topics including conservation and the outdoors.
He previously served as the youngest editor-in-chief (32) in the 130+ year history of Sports Afield magazine as well as editor of Ducks Unlimited magazine. He’s also a past outdoor columnist for the Wisconsin State Journal and contributed to the Milwaukee Journal.
He’s served on numerous non-profit conservation boards including the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, The Wildlife Experience Natural History Museum, and currently serves on the board of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, the bi-partisan sporting advocacy organization that works extensively on federal land, water and wildlife public policy issues and legislation.
In 2021, Dorsey served as Executive Producer of Wings Over Water 3D, an IMAX film produced in conjunction with the Chicago-based Max McGraw Wildlife Foundation, Ducks Unlimited and the National Audubon Society. The film will be released this fall and is narrated by Golden Globe winner Michael Keaton.
Dorsey is a recipient of the Curt Gowdy Memorial Award as well as the Ray Scott Trailblazer Award. He’s a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with degrees in natural resource management and English. He lives outside of Denver with his wife, Amy, and twin sons Luke and Nathan.
In 2015 Dorsey, a 1983 gradate of DeForest Area High School, was inducted into the alumni hall of fame