Over the years a DeForest woman has committed herself to helping area veterans, giving comfort to those in need, but also bringing her to a different view of her own service.
Angie Nickels, early on, saw military service as a way out and the entryway to the wider world. When she reached her junior year at Washburn High School, part of the Class of ‘96, she “didn’t have the chops” for college, but wanted to get out of her hometown of 2,000 people, see the world and pick up some skills without four years in a classroom.
“I’m right there,” she points out in her Army basic training platoon photo. “Our drill sergeants told us all to be mad so we would look scarier.”
Nickels entered the military in the period after the fall of the Soviet Union, but before the events of September 2001. Liberal democracy, led by the United States, had apparently won out and asserted itself to a point of one political philosopher at the time famously calling it “the end of history.”
In 1996, after basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Nickels was assigned to the 701st Main Support Battalion and sent to Harvey Barracks in Kitzingen, Germany, north of Munich, between Frankfurt and Nuremburg.
“My company got deployed to Bosnia and Croatia during that time,” said Nickels. “It’s technically considered ‘peacetime,’ but it wasn’t.”
In the summer of 1995 the United States became involved in the effort to end the war in Bosnia that followed the breakup of the nation of Yugoslavia. Nickels worked in the vast logistical machinery of the military, as a five-ton truck driver.
“I ran truck missions all over Germany--I never left Germany with my truck, but I was able to travel Europe when I was 18, 19, 20,” said Nickels. “I was all over, which was wonderful. That’s the whole reason I joined the Army. I begged to be stationed in Europe.”
Nickels has keeps a portfolio with clear pages of plastic-sealed orders and commendations. One point of pride for her is in her basic training test results, in which she earned a perfect score. Another page described a children’s program she organized in Germany.
“I put this big event together for all the kids to come to the military base, and it was pretty fun and I got an award for it,” said Nickels of the Klosterforst Nature Walk. “Over 600 children participated.”
Although Nickels was not pursuing a 20-year retirement plan, her career still came to an abrupt end in 1999, through a back injury that started with moving a 150-pound tire, followed by a two-hour truck drive, and the next day, getting rear-ended in a civilian car collision.
”Real Veterans”
When she got back home, Nickels needed to take a couple steps back, as her German commercial driving experience didn’t count on American roads, and so she went to Chippewa Valley Technical College to get her driver’s license.
Years later, Nickels was asked to do an interview for the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. Initially, Nickels insisted that she wasn’t who they were looking for in an interview subject.
“I don’t have that I was in Iraq, or that I was deployed, or that I was injured in war,” said Nickels. “Everyone always tells me, ‘You’re still a veteran, you still served, you still signed up and said you would lay your life for your country,’ but a lot of veterans who didn’t serve during wartime feel the same way that I do--that we’re not ‘real veterans.’”
In Germany she would go to work every day, do PT (physical training), do her job, and go home, comparatively unexciting, as she says.
At the end of the interview, she felt differently about it, that she didn’t have a “war story,” but that she still had her story, and that she wanted to help continue that effort herself, eventually interviewing over two dozen veterans for the project.
Despite her reservations of being classified similarly to those whose service may have included combat experiences, she came out of the service bonded to those who she served with and those across the eras of service.
“When I go to the VA hospital, I feel like I can talk to anyone there and we have some similarities that we can draw on, whether they were in Vietnam, Korea, or whatever,” said Nickels. “Basic, AIT (advanced individual training), ‘hurry up and wait.’”
Stand Down
In 2015, Nickels was going through a divorce and coming from many years as a stay-at-home mom and childcare provider, looking for something new. A friend introduced her to Stand Down — Madison, an organization committed to providing care and basic supplies for homeless veterans.
She started volunteering, then the next year she was the treasurer, and in 2020 she became president.
“I just think that the amount of homelessness that is experienced by veterans,” said Nickels, “and veterans only make about 4% of the population--but we make up a large population of the homeless.”
Nickels is additionally sympathetic to veterans who are homeless or on the edge, given how many struggle with mental health issues, contributing to the 22 veterans on average, who commit suicide every day.
“To know that 22 veterans are committing suicide every day, it’s just something that I feel like there has to be a better way,” she said. “There has to be something that I can do. And if I’m just sitting at home, I feel useless.”
At the moment, she is helping Stand Down Madison in fundraising for their October outreach day.
This is the 28th year that the group has organized a Day of Relief, this year scheduled for October 9. The seeks to bring veterans in from the cold, in both senses, giving them care and connection, regardless of their discharge status.
Veterans who are discharged as dishonorable or less than honorable, they may be ineligible for benefits, such as the G.I. Bill or VA health care.
The connections made at the event will be more important this year, Nickels said, as they normally have 300 volunteers for the event, but last year they did the same work with 55.
For the first time, this year, the group is organizing a fundraising event, with a golf outing at The Bridges Golf Course in Madison on August 14.
“Maybe I don’t have that war story,” said Nickels, “but maybe I can have people thinking about these homeless veterans and how can we help them--how can we make their lives a little better for everything they did for us.”