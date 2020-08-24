CALENDAR

The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. We will close the library at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces.

Library Hours: Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org

• Open Lab in The Workshop – Aug. 27, 28, 29, & Sept. 1 & 2 – from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Memoir Writing Group – Thursday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. – Community Room & emmail

• Dewey Stitchers – Thursday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. – Community Room & Zoom

• Teen Games – August 27 & 31 at 3 p.m. via Zoom

• Qigong Class with Nancy Osley – Thursday, Sept. 3 at 9:30 a.m. – Village Green

See library website or call 846-5482 for information on all library events.

Load comments