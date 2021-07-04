The Dane County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a July 4 motorcycle crash in the Town of Bristol that killed a 51-year-old woman.
Capt. Corey Quinn of Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue said at approximately 3 p.m., Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded along with Dane County Sheriff and Deforest/EMS to a single motorcycle accident in the Town of Bristol.
Units first on seen found a single motorcycle on its side approximately 20 feet from the roadway. The motorcycle was traveling north on Highway N and crashed near the intersection of Bristol Road.
Quinn said Sun Prairie Fire units requested UW Med Flight to the scene to transport one occupant of motorcycle who was reported as an unresponsive pulseless non-breather.
Bystanders on scene performed CCR on the patient until emergency services arrived on scene. Fire units established a landing zone and provided lifesaving efforts until UW Med Flight arrived.
The occupant of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old female, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Quinn.
No other injuries were reported.
Names of those involved are not being released, and the Dane County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident.