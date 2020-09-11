As Veterans Day 2020 approaches, the DeForest Veterans Memorial Foundation, Inc. reminds everyone interested in honoring and/or remembering their loved one’s military service and sacrifice that there are two ways to leave a legacy to share for generations to come.
The first allows citizens and organizations to honor and memorialize veterans through the purchase of a veteran’s memorial brick that may be commissioned for $50. These are installed twice each year – before Memorial Day and Veterans Day. The deadline to order and meet Veterans Day 2020 installation is Oct. 15. Simply log onto www.deforestvmf.org. On the left side of the screen click on support the park. On the next page click on purchase memorial brick. Download, complete and mail in the request with payment by the deadline and the foundation will handle the request.
Secondly, any individual citizen, family, business and/or organization can make an endowment in direct support of the construction of the remaining educational monuments by mailing the donation to DVMF, Inc. PO Box 526, DeForest, WI 53532. Currently, the foundation is preparing for the final construction phase (US Naval memorial) and is searching for financial support to accomplish this objective. This is a great way to honor and/or memorialize a loved one’s military service, or simply honor all military personnel’s service and sacrifice.
Any questions can be directed to Jeffrey Unger at junger@tds.net or (608) 469-3077. With everyone’s help, we hope to reach our established goal and have the Naval memorial installed prior to our Memorial Day 2021 ceremonies.
