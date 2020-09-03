The Dane County 4-H Leaders Association announced that 11 4-H members have been chosen to receive a 2020 Dane County 4-H Education Scholarship. The amount of the scholarship is $1,000 and will be used to further each member’s education.
4-H members selected to receive this scholarship have shown outstanding personal growth and leadership in their club and community.
The 4-H Education Scholarship encourages Dane County 4-H members to continue their education beyond high school. This year’s recipients have organized impactful service projects, shared their talents and knowledge with others as leaders, attended educational experiences, and inspired action in their clubs and communities. Dane County 4-H raises funds for the scholarship program by selling baked potatoes and ice cream at the Dane County Fair.
2020 Dane County 4-H Scholarship Recipients: Austin Cooper (DeForest Handy Helpers 4-H Club), Sydney Cowden (Twin Valley 4-H Club), Claire Michels (Oregon Headliners 4-H Club), Grace Michels (Oregon Headliners 4-H Club), Molly Olstad (Triangle Troopers 4-H Club), Patrick Penne (Twin Valley 4-H Club), Josie Ruth (Brooklyn Mighty Mites 4-H), Ashlyn Sarbacker* (Triangle Troopers 4-H Club), Patrick Stoddard (Springdale 4-H Club), Corey Trzebiatowski (DeForest Handy Helpers 4-H Club), Katia Wanish (Diligent Doers 4-H Club)
*Lyman Anderson Award Winner
4-H is a youth leadership organization that utilizes youth-adult partnerships and a proven experiential learning model that allows youth to grow through exploring, doing, and receiving feedback. Through project-based learning, 4-H members gain valuable experience while finding and nurturing their ‘spark’. Dane County has 38 4-H Clubs that serve youth in grades K-13. To learn more about Dane County 4-H, visit www.DaneCounty4H.org.
