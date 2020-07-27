CALENDAR
Appointments will no longer be needed to enter the library, but we do still recommend making appointments to reserve the computers. We will close the library at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces. The updated hours and procedures are outlined below. We look forward to seeing you soon!
Library Hours: Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Register online for our Summer Reading Program, Imagine Your Story.
• Make & Take Exploratory – Tuesday, Aug. 2 – Call to register.
• Summer Online Story Hour – July 30 & Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. via Facebook
• Teen Games – Monday, Aug. 3 at 3 p.m. via Zoom
• Time for Bed Story Time – Monday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. via Facebook
• Jigsaw Puzzle Swap – Monday, Aug. 3 from 9 to 5 p.m. – Community Room
• Leaves of Peace Poetry Reading – Monday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom
• Qigong Class with Nancy Osley – Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 9:30 a.m. – video on Facebook
• Keep Calm & Practice Qigong Outdoors – Thursday, Aug. 6 at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green
• Black Male Suffrage in Early Wisconsin with Dr. Christy Clark-Pujara at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom
See library website or call 846-5482 for information on all library events.
