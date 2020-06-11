The Dane County Equity Consortium, a representative body of the school districts across Dane County and beyond, is committed to creating equitable opportunities and taking collective action against the deep-rooted institutionalized racism present throughout our society and in our schools. As a Consortium we want our school communities to know that we stand alongside our community members of color in condemning the death of George Floyd and the continued violence and use of excessive force against people of color - George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Christian Cooper, Breonna Taylor among the most recent. These individuals could have been a student or community member in any of our districts. We need to treat these tragic events and the disproportionate suffering of our black and brown communities as a reminder and a call to action. We still have much work to do for our students, our community, our nation and our world.
As a consortium of school districts, we all have a responsibility and most importantly we cannot remain silent. We must all recognize our place in perpetuating inequities and acknowledge that if we don’t actively disrupt racism then we too are accountable. Our schools are in service of our students and families. Our students in Dane County and throughout Wisconsin have experienced significant, measurable, system-wide inequities for far too long. We recognize our historic failure and seek to address and disrupt societal and historical inequities and eliminate disparities as a collective. The compounding and disproportionate effects our students, families, staff and leaders of color are experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic need also to be recognized. We are all here for each other and more than ever we need to reach out to our friends and neighbors and show the compassion, empathy and humanity each and everyone deserves. To our community members of color: you matter. Black Lives Matter. We see you, we respect you and we support you.
Cambridge School District – Barnard Nikolay, Superintendent
Columbus School District – Annette Deuman, Superintendent
Deerfield Community School District – Michelle Jensen, Superintendent
DeForest Area School District – Eric Runez, Superintendent
Edgerton School District – Dennis Pauli, Superintendent
Madison Metropolitan School District – Jane Belmore, Superintendent
McFarland School District – Andrew Briddell, Superintendent
Middleton Cross Plains Area School District – Dana Monogue, Superintendent
Monona Grove School District – Dan Olson, Superintendent
Mount Horeb Area School District – Steve Salerno, Superintendent
Oregon School District – Brian Busler, Superintendent
School District of Janesville – Steve Pophal, Superintendent
School District of Lodi– Charles Pursell, Superintendent
Stoughton Area School District – Tim Onsager, Superintendent
Sun Prairie Area School District – Bradford Saron, Superintendent
Verona Area School District – Dean Gorrell, Superintendent
Waterloo School District – Brian Henning, District Administrator
Waunakee Community School District – Randy Guttenberg, Superintendent
