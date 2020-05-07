Arlington's Theodora Collins was among this year's Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarship recipients. 

A record number of exemplary applications were submitted for consideration. Scholarships are awarded through company and individual endowed funds by supporters who share a passion for 4-H and the leadership and life skills it teaches.

This year’s scholarship winners are:

Oscar G. & Mary W. Woelfel Memorial Scholarship

$1,000 scholarship, five awarded

Kevin Kitchen of Augusta, Eau Claire County

Anastasia Poull of Port Washington, Ozaukee County

Tyler Schroepfer of Birnamwood, Langlade County

Cayley Vande Berg of Eldorado, Fond du Lac County

Lily Wagner of Westfield, Marquette County

Frances & Phyllis Conrad Memorial Scholarship

$1,000 scholarship, two awarded

Maggie Conlan of Balsam Lake, Polk County

Meghan Numrich of Neenah, Winnebago County

T.L. Bewick Memorial Scholarship

$1,000 scholarship, five awarded

Theadora Collins of Arlington, Columbia County

Alec Edstrom of Union Grove, Racine County

MacKenzie Korent of Hudson, St. Croix County

Emma Peterson of Phillips, Price County

Libby Willkomm of West Bend, Washington County

Harold and Irene Hendrickson Memorial Scholarship

$1,000 scholarship, two awarded

Alyssa Frisch of Portage, Columbia County

Micah Stege of Hartford, Washington County

Culver’s 4-H Scholarship

$1,000 scholarship, two awarded

Andrew Beine of Campbellsport, Washington County

Joelle Heller of Waukesha, Waukesha County

Elizabeth Salter-Eby Memorial Scholarship

$750 scholarship, one awarded

Nina Wood of Theresa, Washington County

Betty Krueger Memorial Scholarship

$500 scholarship, one awarded

Seth Morse of Sheboygan Falls, Sheboygan County

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation awards more than $19,000 in scholarships annually to outstanding Wisconsin students pursuing higher education. Scholarship recipients are selected based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership, academic performance and future educational goals.

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, based in Madison, Wisconsin, provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. Nearly 150,000 youth and more than 22,000 volunteers participate in and support Wisconsin 4-H programs. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Foundation supports 4-H youth who take part in various 4-H leadership, development, and community-building activities throughout the state. Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation by visiting www.Wis4HFoundation.org.

