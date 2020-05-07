Arlington's Theodora Collins was among this year's Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarship recipients.
A record number of exemplary applications were submitted for consideration. Scholarships are awarded through company and individual endowed funds by supporters who share a passion for 4-H and the leadership and life skills it teaches.
This year’s scholarship winners are:
Oscar G. & Mary W. Woelfel Memorial Scholarship
$1,000 scholarship, five awarded
Kevin Kitchen of Augusta, Eau Claire County
Anastasia Poull of Port Washington, Ozaukee County
Tyler Schroepfer of Birnamwood, Langlade County
Cayley Vande Berg of Eldorado, Fond du Lac County
Lily Wagner of Westfield, Marquette County
Frances & Phyllis Conrad Memorial Scholarship
$1,000 scholarship, two awarded
Maggie Conlan of Balsam Lake, Polk County
Meghan Numrich of Neenah, Winnebago County
T.L. Bewick Memorial Scholarship
$1,000 scholarship, five awarded
Theadora Collins of Arlington, Columbia County
Alec Edstrom of Union Grove, Racine County
MacKenzie Korent of Hudson, St. Croix County
Emma Peterson of Phillips, Price County
Libby Willkomm of West Bend, Washington County
Harold and Irene Hendrickson Memorial Scholarship
$1,000 scholarship, two awarded
Alyssa Frisch of Portage, Columbia County
Micah Stege of Hartford, Washington County
Culver’s 4-H Scholarship
$1,000 scholarship, two awarded
Andrew Beine of Campbellsport, Washington County
Joelle Heller of Waukesha, Waukesha County
Elizabeth Salter-Eby Memorial Scholarship
$750 scholarship, one awarded
Nina Wood of Theresa, Washington County
Betty Krueger Memorial Scholarship
$500 scholarship, one awarded
Seth Morse of Sheboygan Falls, Sheboygan County
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation awards more than $19,000 in scholarships annually to outstanding Wisconsin students pursuing higher education. Scholarship recipients are selected based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership, academic performance and future educational goals.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, based in Madison, Wisconsin, provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. Nearly 150,000 youth and more than 22,000 volunteers participate in and support Wisconsin 4-H programs. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Foundation supports 4-H youth who take part in various 4-H leadership, development, and community-building activities throughout the state. Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation by visiting www.Wis4HFoundation.org.
