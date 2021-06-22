DeForest residents were not holding back on Thursday, sharing their support, their concern, their anger and, in one case, unmitigated contempt, for the work of the Village Board.
Around a dozen DeForest residents appeared at the DeForest Village Committee of the Whole and Village Board meetings on June 16 with the meetings carrying on from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. before adjournment for the night.
Comments came on a variety of subjects, but the most common was ongoing drafting of the updated village Comprehensive Plan, which will lay out long-term priorities and guidance for zoning and development in the village.
Housing Demands
John Skypanski offered support for the current plan, saying that “there is not enough housing options for seniors,” with the sentiment seconded by a resident and member of the DeForest Needs Network, who explained that the group has needed to increase grant requests to keep up with rental costs in the area, going on to say that affordable housing should not be relegated to one corner of the village, but, “these options should be varied and across the village.”
Jeffrey Horn, who ran for DeForest Village Board in the most recent election, congratulated the board on the “unmitigated success,” of pursuing the village goal of “growing the good life.” However, he expressed alarm at the direction of the board in approving multi-family housing development and exploring options to create more affordable housing options.
“People are willing to pay a premium to live here,” said Horn explaining his expectation that inviting population growth and higher density housing would devalue current homes and in turn damage property tax revenue, while needlessly increasing demands in the schools.
“I urge you to maintain quiet neighborhoods and top schools as the overall goal,” said Horn. “You’re creating something that will be a drag on the community.”
Horn’s testimony was followed by Adam and Jennifer Hannock who registered in favor of the updated plan and being in favor of more affordable housing.
Discussion of the Comprehensive Plan continued as Mark Roffers presented another installment of updates and relevant points surrounding the plan, giving a review of reasons for community planning, a skim of the Wisconsin Comprehensive Planning Law and elements of a plan that village administrators will need to be aware of going forward, such as the 12,500 population threshold that requires a “traditional neighborhood,” which DeForest is approaching and to be detailed as updated Census data becomes available later in the year.
Public appearances continued with Joe Wornson telling the board that his family moved to the area from Fitchburg after development there led to an unacceptable situation.
“At the time the schools were good, the community was safe, and it was a good place to live,” Wornson said of DeForest at the time. “That, obviously, is starting to change. The schools have changed dramatically.”
Wornson was appalled, he told the board, seeing the direction suggested in a presentation by Roffers two weeks earlier, going on to claim that the community survey response rate of 8% was inadequate, leading to two suggestions.
“You should re-do the survey: use us as citizens who are here,” said Wornson, “the second is hire someone who aligns with what we want as a community.”
Following his statement, Village Board President Jane Cahill Wolfgram added a pair of notes of clarification, explaining that the surveys were one of several sources of information including meetings with business owners and feedback from other public meetings.
“Did enough people attend? Probably not. But I want to emphasize this is a draft plan,” said Cahill Wolfgram. “This isn’t Mark’s concoction. We took the data, we took the information, and we have a draft out to talk to residents about a plan. This isn’t an effort to cram something down everybody’s throat, it’s about making a plan based on the information we have.”
“If that’s the case, I appreciate that,” said Wornson.
“That is the case,” said Cahill Wolfgram, “and we are a long way from being done with our comprehensive plan.”
Arguing for the urgent need for affordable housing in DeForest, Jonathan Bader, resident and president of the board of Reach Dane, asked board members make housing a local priority.
“When we look at poverty it is a round table, we all have a side,” said Bader, going on to explain that according to estimates, largely based on public school data, between 20 and 40 homeless kids in DeForest at any time, with many more families spending a disproportionate amount of their total income on rent or mortgage payments.
When asked what he mean by “homeless,” Bader said, “They are doubled up, tripled up, they may be in a car, they may be camping in Token Creek when it is warm.”
Trustee William Landgraf asked how the village would pay for such efforts, to which Bader readily volunteered: “I am happy to pony up--it’s our investment in our community and each other.” At the same time a woman waiting for her spot to speak shot her hand up from her seat, noting her willingness to contribute.
Casual Interrogation
With trustees and other participants starting to be worn out with the extended speaker list, the session took an abrupt turn as Tim Auckermann was welcomed to the front table, where he opened: “I have so many questions for you.”
He then directed a question specifically to Abigail Lowery, asking, “What is a trustee?”
Lowery answered: “A trustee is a member of the village charged with representing the community.”
“I have no sense of representation,” said Auckermann, telling the board that in his seven years living in DeForest he had not met any of them, and further, that he did not see any mechanism for accountability for village board members. “I see you as a bunch of transients.”
When he asked who his particular representative is, Cahill Wolfgram answered, “We all are. We don’t have specific districts here.”
Auckermann then “took a different tack,” to ask if trustees could be recalled.
Lowery explained that a trustee can be recalled, but only after the passage of the first year of their two-year term. She went on to answer his earlier questions, pointing to elections as a source of accountability, with greater accountability accompanying competitive elections. Lowery apologized that she, by apparent happenstance, had not encountered Auckermann in her earlier campaigning and outreach, but offered to address his concerns via phone, email, or in person if it could be scheduled.
“I would love to talk to you,” said Lowery. “Your first question was directed to me and I would love to answer any specific questions you have about me.”
“I think an issue for people in Conservancy Place and in other parts of DeForest is not so much low-income housing, or multifamily housing...it isn’t good for property values, and there was zero accountability for this high-rise you’re putting up here off of River Road,” Auckermann said, referring to a four-story residential-commercial building planned as part of a $30 million residential development project.
As he wrapped up, a woman in the audience told him that she lives in Conservancy Place as well, and that local updates are also available in a weekly e-newsletter that Lowery shares through Facebook.
Proposed Golf Complex
Two speakers that evening took their time to voice their opposition to aspects of a proposed golf complex to be built between Interstate-39/90 and River Road.
The 718,000 square foot, three story Pinseeker golf attraction would feature three stories of sheltered (and in the winter heated) driving range, in which visitors would be shooting south, from the building, using an digital ball-tracking system that, according to the plan, would draw younger and new golfers with multi-player game options.
In a presentation of the plan, prospective co-owners, father and son Bill and Ryan Ranguette explained that as the complex is completed, it would also include outdoor miniature golf, a restaurant, a bar, and a rooftop patio including setup as a music venue.
Former village board trustee and president of Degnan Design, Abe Degnan called into the meeting via Zoom to register his disagreement with development plans in Conservancy Park generally, and more specifically with the prospect of a Tax Increment Financing being offered by the village for construction of the Pinseeker complex.
Dawn Clemens emotionally testified against the project, saying that it looked like fun, but that she was concerned by online files regarding the Ranguettes on Wisconsin’s online circuit court database (CCAP), involving previous foreclosures.
“Where is that emotion coming from?” Trustee Jim Simpson asked.
“My concern is whether our hard earned money is going to someone who is undeserving,” said Clemens.
DeForest Village Administrator and Finance Director Steve Fahlgren spoke up to address the financial concerns that had been described, saying that the long-term tax revenue created by the value of the development would, by design, cover the hypothetically lost revenue from the period of the TIF benefit.
When the Ranguettes presented the project proposal late into the meeting, Bill Ranguette addressed the references to legal concerns. Ranguette explained that the cases mentioned surrounded the financial crisis of 2008 and stemmed from a single issue in which a disagreement in one project resulted in a freezing of all others, including assisted living facilities, until there had been a decision in that case.
A reason for the Ranguettes looking for a “partnership,” with the village, Bill Ranguette said, was that the project cost approaches $10 million, and because it is a new business, they need 35% equity to get started.
Lowery asked if this would be the first project of this kind they had embarked upon, to which professional golfer Ryan Ranguette answered: “For something of this magnitude, it would be the first.”
As the presentation moved to open discussion between trustees and the Ranguettes, Simpson commented that he had reached out to some people who could be considered in the target market, with one response being, “It’s about time we got a decent driving range on the east side.”
Trustee Taysheedra Allen asked for a “pause to take into consideration the concerns that have come up.”
Fahlgren followed with a question to the Ranguettes as to the final results of their earlier projects, of which Bill Ranguette said that, to the best of his knowledge, they were all still standing, specifically pointing to Northern Bay Resort in Arkdale, in Adams County as a successful golf development.
Following presentation and discussion, the board moved on with action to be taken one way or the other in the future.
The meeting moved into closed session to discuss prospective use of TIF benefits in the Pinseekers project, returning to open session with no new decisions and then moving to adjourn near 11 p.m.