A Dane County Deputy Sheriff arrested Arleen M. Mata, age 38, of Madison, in the Village of Windsor for a fourth offense of allegedly operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI-4th) on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 12:59 a.m.
According to the sheriff's department, the deputy observed her vehicle traveling on Mueller Road without headlights on and conducted the traffic stop. Mata was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on the felony OWI charge.
