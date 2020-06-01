The doors of the DeForest Area Public Library re-opened to the public on June 1.
In an effort to provide an environment that is as safe as possible, the library will re-open in phases, offering limited access to resources and materials at first and implementing additional safety procedures. Safety and operating procedures will be continually reviewed, adjustments made as needed, and access will be expanded when possible.
Library hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Patrons can enter and exit through the Library Street entrance, unless notified otherwise for specific activities or programs.
The number of people in the building at any given time will be limited by scheduling appointments for library use. Patrons can request a 45-minute appointment to locate and check out library materials, make copies, use one of the computers, or use The Workshop. One appointment may be made per person per day, and families are encouraged to send only one family member at a time. A child may be accompanied by an adult. After 45 minutes, patrons will leave and staff will sanitize computers and other high-contact surfaces.
Safety Measures: For your safety and that of our staff, all staff members will wear masks and sanitize their hands and work surfaces frequently. Patrons will be offered hand sanitizer when entering the library, and masks will be appreciated. Disposable masks available, as well as plastic gloves for browsing through books and other materials. All library materials will continue to be quarantined for at least 72 hours before they are returned to the shelves.
Call the library at 846-5482 to schedule an appointment to visit. Curbside pickup, Grab Bags, outside electronic lockers, public Wi-Fi outside the building on Library Street and online services will continue.
