Changes in school schedules in the DeForest Area School District are being considered for upcoming school years, as the addition of Harvest Intermediate School is expected to cause transportation challenges.
“We’ve begun the work of looking at start and end times,” said Superintendent Eric Runez. “Adding a school does have an impact on transportation and every school starting at the exact same time.”
No action was taken by the board on the matter.
School officials are acknowledging the difficulties in maintaining the usual 8 a.m. start time for all of the district’s school buildings. A proposal with staggered starting times was detailed at the Monday, June 8, school board meeting.
Superintendent Eric Runez is advocating the change for 2021-22 “unless we reallocate dollars for more buses. That would not be the recommendation of this administration.” There is also the possibility of establishing the changes for 2020-21.
The district sent out a survey to parents to seek feedback on the proposed changes. About 40 percent of parents responded to the survey.
Staff from the district and Kobussen Bus Company studied the existing school schedules and costs associated with the possible changes.
Under the proposal, elementary schools would start at 7:40 a.m. and go to 2:40 p.m. At Harvest Intermediate School, the school day would run between 7:45 a.m. and 3 p.m., with an 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. day at the Middle School and a schedule of 8:20 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. at the high school.
Survey results indicated most respondents felt the solutions were reasonable, as a combined 83 percent of those surveyed felt the solutions were either extremely reasonable or somewhat reasonable to address the transportation issue beginning with the 2021-22 school year. A total of 79 percent of respondents felt the solutions were reasonable to address transportation issues for the 2020-21 school year.
The letter sent out to parents noted that the addition of Harvest Intermediate School will increase transportation needs and make it difficult for district facilities to all start school at 8 a.m.
The letter stated, “It will put a significant strain on how we route the nearly 2,800 students eligible for transportation. A single school starting time provides a very narrow window of time to transport students to and from all six schools.”
Runez explained that having buses drop off students at six different school for an 8 a.m. start time causes a lot of wait time for students. This is an issue already, as the district enrollment increases. Some middle school and high school students are arriving more than 40 minutes ahead of time at school. That causes behavioral issues and adds to supervision costs.
As for elementary students, many are arriving right as the bell rings.
In a letter to parents, district officials noted there will be even more challenges when Harvest Intermediate School comes online.
To continue with an 8 a.m. start time for all school buildings in the future, including Harvest intermediate School, the district would need to potentially add nine buses at an additional estimated cost of $500,000.
The staggered schedule was proposed for two reasons. The first is, Kobussen needs approximately 45 minutes between the two rounds of staggered drop-off times, such as transporting elementary and intermediate students and then running a route for middle and high school.
Secondly, research helped officials decide the order for staggered start times to align with the best interests of students. It supports later start times for our older adolescents.
Runez said the DeForest district’s transportation eligibility is one of the most generous around. The state mandates that students two miles or more from schools receive bus transportation. In DeForest, middle schoolers and high schoolers are eligible if they live one mile away or more, while elementary students only have to live .6 miles away.
Runez said the COVID-19 pandemic also complicates matters. The staggered schedule would actually help, said Runez, as the district seeks to avoid large gatherings.
Runez said coronavirus concerns could become part of the rationale for going to a staggered schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.