Brian Fons, of Windsor, was named to the University of Utah's Fall 2020 Dean's List. Fons's major is listed as Operations & Supply Chain BS.

Fons was among more than 9,700 students named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at the university. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

