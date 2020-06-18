More than 5,700 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students graduated this spring under extraordinary circumstances.
Kai Le Becker of Deforest, WI 53532 was among the students conferred their degrees. Becker was student in the College of Engineering whose program of study was Industrial Engineering. The degree awarded was a Bachelor of Science in Engineering.
