A Windsor man accused of calling in multiple bomb threats to the American Girl offices in DeForest is in Dane County Jail facing multiple felonies.
Christopher Phelps, 29, was arrested on October 28 after the DeForest Police Department received a report of several threatening voicemails left at the American Girl offices on Burton Boulevard.
That morning at around 7:30, according to court documents, a DeForest police officer spoke to the American Girl security manager who explained that overnight there had been three voicemails left by Phelps, who was let go from his job the day before. In three voicemails, left the day before at 4:33 p.m., 4:34 p.m., and 5:47 p.m., Phelps allegedly identifies himself by first and last name, giving a variety of threats, that he was going to come over and shoot staff members, burn the building down, and, specifically, was going to blow the building up with a bomb he had left in a bathroom.
That next day, after police arrived, at 8:05 a.m. Phelps called again, saying there was a bomb somewhere in or around the building and it would be going off any minute. The building was evacuated and police, with a member of the company management, searched bathrooms, the production floor and office areas, with no evidence of a bomb found anywhere in the building. Meanwhile, Phelps was located at his Windsor home and taken into custody.
During his arrest, Phelps reportedly admitted to having left the messages and that there was no bomb, but was frustrated about the circumstance of his being fired the day before. At the time of the incident, Phelps was on extended supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections resulting from previous cases including convictions for theft and reckless endangerment.
Phelps appeared in Dane County Circuit Court on Nov. 12, charged with telephone harassment, making terroristic threats, and creating a bomb scare. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison.
While in custody at Dane County Jail, Phelps was also charged with an additional felony, accused of hitting and throwing a food tray at officers.