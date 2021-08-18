A Windsor man is facing felony and misdemeanor domestic abuse charges with a warrant for his arrest following an incident on Aug. 11.
Chi Lamar Williams, 27, is charged with strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, and two counts of bail jumping, all as domestic abuse offenses.
The issue began when the Dane County Sheriff’s Office received an early morning call on Aug. 11, at around 1:45 a.m., in which a woman asked for a deputy to “please hurry,” before the line disconnected.
According to the criminal complaint, the responding deputy arrived at a residence where he spoke with a woman who reported that Williams had been drinking and using cocaine. As Williams woke up the children there, the woman said, she tried to barricade herself and the kids in the home in a bedroom, but Williams got in and began to choke her.
The woman, who was reportedly 20-weeks pregnant at the time, said she believed Williams was trying to kill her. The oldest of the children told the deputy, according to the complaint, that they saw Williams drag her by the hair and later when he was choking her, tried to spray glass cleaner in his eyes to blind him and stop the attack.
On Aug. 12 Williams appeared in Dane County Circuit Court, where he was formally charged, then released on a signature bond with a condition of wearing a GPS monitor. The following Monday a warrant was issued for Williams’s arrest for violation of Dane County Pretrial Services requirements.