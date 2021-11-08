The Windsor Village Board received a report on traffic safety along part of County Highway CV at their Nov. 4 meeting, detailing how busy those intersections have become and some of the options to reduce accidents.
The study, done by Traffic Analysis and Design, Inc, (TADI) was ordered in response to plans for the development of an apartment complex at the southeast corner of CV and Gray Road, already one of the busier intersections in the village.
TADI Director of Traffic Engineering Safety Services John Campbell explained that the study, with measurements taken between the end of September and beginning of October, showed approximately 6,900 vehicles per day on CV south of Gray Road, 7,400 between Gray Road and Innovation Drive, and 7,500 north of Innovation Drive.
“As you’re going south on Lake Road (County Highway CV) there is not a left-turn lane or a bypass lane,” said Campbell, “so if a vehicle slows to a stop to make a turn onto Gray Road they would be in the active travel lane...and as far as the volumes go out there, there is enough left-turning traffic to warrant a left-turn lane.”
Since adding a lane to an existing road would be a medium-to-long-term solution, given the time needed to complete such a project, Campbell recommended that safety could be improved with signage warning of an upcoming intersection and “be prepared to stop,” along with refreshing pavement marking.
An idea that has been floated at earlier meetings has been to install a right-turn lane for vehicles traveling west on Gray Road, turning onto CV. That would also be a reasonable long-term solution, Campbell explained, but complicated by a utility pole at that intersection that would have to be moved in order to make that happen.
An additional complication is number of intersecting and overlapping jurisdictions in that stretch of road. Gray Road marks a portion of the western border between DeForest and Windsor, so for those driving south on CV between Oak Springs Circle and Gray Road, Windsor is on the left and DeForest on the right, and then any relevant signs for southbound traffic preceding the CV-Gray Road intersection would be in DeForest.
Windsor Deputy Administrator and Director of Economic Affairs Jamie Rybarczyk told the board that he had been in contact with DeForest’s Director of Public Services Judd Blau about the study, with information to be shared after presentation to the Windsor Village Board.
“Specific to Lake Road, I think that any short-term or even long-term recommendations,” said Rybarczyk, “we will have to involve the county, because it is really the county’s road.”
Adding another factor to make the study process even more fluid, Windsor Board Trustee Bruce Stravinski pointed out that he believed that River Road was under construction at the time, which would change traffic patterns through the area.
“It would be interesting to see after this is done to find out if those counts were high,” Stravinski said of the Innovation Drive traffic estimates. “I don’t disagree that we should do these short term and long term projects, but I think that the counts may be a little high on going south from Innovation Drive towards Highway 19.”
When construction on River Road is complete, Trustee Kristine Schmidt pointed out, about the same time there is likely to be an increase in the number of construction vehicles around CV and Gray Road as Gebhardt Development begins work on their apartment project, but then once the development is complete, an increase in traffic with residents moving in.
In addition to giving average traffic volumer, a speed study was included in the report, showing that along CV, where the speed limit is posted at 40 mph, 85% of drivers were moving at 43 mph or lower.
“So by all accounts, the speed appears appropriate for the speed limit,” said Campbell, “and the speed limit seems appropriate for the speeds driving at this location.”
The study results and recommendations would likely be incorporated into current discussions with Dane County over the eventual renovation of County Highway CV, according to Windsor Village President Bob Wipperfurth.
“There will be certain segments where it will just be re-pavement, but as part of that whole process from Highway 19 to the DeForest Village limits we will be looking at lighting at intersections, stormwater management, we’re going to be looking at if bike lanes are appropriate, paths, and that’s still a work in progress,” said Wipperfurth, “but it is really helpful to have this information that we can present to the county.”