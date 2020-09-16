The DeForest Area Public Library is celebrating the start of autumn with a Fall Harvest Celebration, Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
David Landau, beloved local musician and teacher, will kick things off at 10 a.m. with a drive-in, park, and listen concert on Market Street.
Winner of the Parents’ Choice Award and two Best of Madison-Children’s Musician Awards, Landau returns to our Library with catchy songs about fall fun. You may recognize him from his teaching days or from the Cork ‘n’ Bottle String Band, a Madison favorite.
Ms. Emily will host a special story time at 11 a.m. at The Rocks (aka the Village Green) on Library Street. Also starting at 11 a.m., enjoy tasty treats on the Library Patio while you listen to music performed by the library's own Nolan Veldey, an accomplished musician and composer. There will also be a variety of crafts, games, and prizes for all ages around the Library.
All food and activities will be offered outdoors in a safe manner following current health guidelines and best practices.
