At 12:33 a.m., on Thursday, Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded multiple reports of shots fired in the 6600 block Scattergood Lane in the Village of Windsor.
Several shell casings were found, in addition to evidence of rounds striking the outside of various apartment buildings. The Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit and a K9 responded to the scene. Any witnesses that have not spoken with deputies are asked to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900.
