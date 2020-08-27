Members of the local Olson-Grinde-O’Donnell American Legion Post #348 stopped by The Legacy of DeForest to celebrate the 89th birthday of Korean War veteran Bruce Wilke. Pictured here are: Front (left to right) Bill Ridgely, Kathy Disch (Auxiliary Past President), Sandra Wilke, Bruce Wilke, Joe Disch, Wayne Noltemeyer and Post Commander Dick Snortum; Back (left to right) Carol Ridgely and Rich Hankins.