Art is something that always came naturally to Bruce Wilke.
His interest started with oil paintings. Then, he switched to sketches.
“I had a lot of time on my hands,” said Wilke, with a laugh.
Wilke likes to show a little sketch book of drawings he’s done of various relatives over the years. He has a big family. Together with his second wife, Sandra, they have nine children – Wilke had four with his first wife, Arlene, and Sandra brought five to the marriage. They also have more than 50 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
On Wednesday, Aug. 26, Wilke turned 89. He lives at The Legacy of DeForest, an independent living, assisted living and memory care facility for seniors located on Pederson Crossing Boulevard, with his wife Sandra.
Family life
Wilke, a Korean War veteran, celebrated his birthday with members of the local Olson-Grinde-O’Donnell American Legion Post #348.
Sandra grew up in Lodi and is a longtime member of Windsor United Church of Christ. She and her first husband lived in McFarland for a time and then moved to DeForest. All five of their kids graduated from DeForest Area High School. She has two daughters that still live in the area – Charna Kelsey, who lives in Poynette, and RoJeane Anderson, who lives in Waunakee.
After Sandra had been widowed for nine years, she met Bruce and moved to Apple Canyon Lake, Illinois, to marry him. Nine years prior, Bruce had experienced a little stroke, according to Sandra.
The house he was living in became too much to manage, so Bruce bought a new condominium in an over-55 community in Asbury, Iowa, to be closer to his doctors and hospital in Dubuque.
Eventually, however, the two decided they wanted to move to DeForest so Sandra could be closer to her family, with Bruce’s children living in the Chicago area.
Before Sandra and Bruce got together, Bruce nursed his wife at home for 14 months. Her breast cancer eventually manifested into bone and brain cancer and she died.
Growing up
Born in 1931 in Blue Earth, Minnesota, Bruce Wilke moved with his family to Chicago during the Great Depression.
After finishing high school, he signed up to join the Air Force, becoming a member of the 581st Air Resupply Squadron. He served during the Korean War from 1950 through 1954 and spent a total of six years in the Air Force.
Wilke remembers having to survive frigid conditions in Korea.
“You had to service airplanes,” said Wilke. “It was cold, and you had to bring supplies to the airplanes.”
Even harder for Wilke was having to load the bodies of dead American soldiers on the planes. He recalls them being frozen and having to break their arms and legs to get them to fit into body bags.
During his time in the service, Wilke was moved around quite a bit.
“You never knew where you were going to be at,” said Wilke, who was also stationed in the Philippines and Japan. Where he was stationed in the Philippines is now a golf course.
After his service, Wilke married his first wife, Arlene, and went to school. However, he couldn’t do much because of injuries to his legs.
Proud of his service, Wilke was an active member in the American Legion Post #298 in Apple River, Illinois, and the Korean War Chapter 150 in Freeport, Illinois. He was able to secure a $1,000 college scholarship for his granddaughter from the Korean government as a way of saying “thank you” for the help he gave their country.
Wilke was always one to volunteer to help clean up roads. Not shy about sharing his war experiences, Wilke also worked at chapter fundraisers and marched in parades carrying the American flag. He would also stand out in the rain and heat at various stores to sell poppies or cook bratwurst to raise money for veterans.
He takes a lot of pride in having placed American flags on the tombstones of fallen heroes, while also having participated in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., to tour war monuments with veterans of World War II, the Korean War and other conflicts. It was a moving experience for Wilke.
Meeting Joe
Being an informed and involved citizen is important to Wilke. He’s especially interested in encouraging people to vote and study the candidates.
Last year, Wilke met one of the men running for U.S. President, Joe Biden, at a rally in Dubuque, Iowa.
Right after his speech, Biden went down to talk to Wilke, having noticed the hat he was wearing identifying Wilke as a Korean War veteran. Biden asked him about his war experiences, and then his aides went to Wilke to talk to him some more. Sandra said Biden was genuinely interested and attentive to what Wilke had to say.
“You couldn’t meet a nicer guy than Joe Biden,” said Wilke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.