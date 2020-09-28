Enrollment in the DeForest Area School District has dropped. Officials believe the decrease is only temporary.
“This is probably the first year in a really long time that DeForest has experienced a decline in enrollment,” said Director of Instruction Rebecca Toetz.
The annual third Friday in September enrollment count was conducted, and it showed DeForest’s enrollment is 3,877, which is down from 2019-20 figures of 3,948. The data was revealed during the school board meeting Monday, Sept. 28.
“It shows we’re not immune to the impact of COVID on our enrollment,” said Toetz, “but we have fared better than other districts.”
Open enrollment show that 135 have opted into the district, with 186 going out.
Toetz said the increase of students going out through open enrollment was primarily due to virtual schools.
In the recent past, the district has experienced steady enrollment growth, going from 3,661 in 2016-17 to 3,948 a year ago. Most of the losses occurred in elementary grades, as officials studied differences in grade progression. There was a drop of 19 in kindergarten students and 17 in first grade. There were 19 fewer students reported in second grade, with drops of 10 students in third grade, five in fourth grade and 18 in fifth grade.
The class that saw the biggest jump in enrollment was 12th grade, where there was an increase of nine students.
Officials in the district also looked at other options outgoing students are choosing instead of DeForest. A total of 50 students have gone with homeschooling, while 22 switched to private or parochial schools. Eight moved to Wisconsin virtual schools, with three going to private virtual schools.
Three opted out of the district’s 4-year-old kindergarten program, while two returned to their resident districts. Three opted out to go to other Wisconsin public schools, not virtual options.
Director of Administrative Services Pete Wilson believes this year is an outlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the district still projecting future growth.
Wilson said school officials made contact with those families that have chosen other schooling options for their kids. He said quite a few families said they liked the school district, but didn’t feel comfortable sending their children to DeForest schools this year.
“I think there will be a quite a few who, when the pandemic dies down, will be coming back to DeForest,” said Wilson.
Superintendent Eric Runez said one of the concerns for those families that went with homeschooling was a desire to reduce screen time for their kids.
Runez agreed that the district will get back to enrollment growth once the pandemic is over.
“At least our decrease is looking temporary compared to other districts in the state,” said Runez.
Wilson said the 4-year-old kindergarten numbers are tricky. He thinks the numbers will be higher next year. In the past, they’ve helped the district’s enrollment figures. He said many that opted out of 4K this year did so over concerns about screen time or didn’t feel comfortable having their kids take part.
The district will soon be going to a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning for students in 4K-2nd grade.
Officials did note that the enrollment decline will impact the upcoming budget. More information on its effects will be coming in October. DeForest receives about $11,200 per pupil in state aid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.