Token Creek Park has new trail signs and the Boy Scouts will soon have a new eagle.
Phillip McCloskey is on the path to the rank of Eagle Scout since the DeForest Area High School junior completed an independent park improvement project in which he replaced 40 trail signs throughout Token Creek Park.
“I reached out to the park and I had a couple of ideas and then they informed me of what they needed done,” said McCloskey. “They needed the posts re-done on all the trails, because they were wooden and some of them were coming to the end of their lifespan.”
McCloskey replaced the existing wooden trail signs with 72 inch Carsonite signs, made of a composite fiberglass material.
“The new posts are pretty thin, so I pounded them into the ground,” said McCloskey. “But we did have to take out 4x4s, because it went from wooden to a thin plastic. And we filled in the old holes with dirt...and then the park ranger came along with his truck and picked up the old posts.”
Although the initiative was all there, there was also a financial element that McCloskey needed to solve with a cost totaling around $1,200. It was not the most romantic aspect of the process, but an equally necessary step was developing a plan for financing.
“Even before I starting fundraising, I had to fill out a fundraising proposal to plan out how I would fundraise,” said McCloskey. “And then what I did is that I went around to local businesses, I brought them a flyer with information about me and the project, and then I filled out what I was doing, and I asked them if they would be willing to help me with my Eagle Scout project.”
In the end, the funding came together with sponsors including Alpine liquor, Clack Corporation, Degnan Design-Build-Remodel, DeForest Family Restaurant, El Alegre Mexican Restaurant, Evco Plastics The Shed, Welhouse Flooring, and Windsor Breads Bakery & Coffee House, with Dane County Parks a project beneficiary.
“There was a lot of stuff leading up to it, so it felt very good to be able to do the project and then be able to look at it,” said McCloskey. “It’s a pretty big trail, so it’s pretty cool to be able to look at the park and know that I did something there that will help the community and with everyone that uses the park, it’s going to benefit a lot of people.”