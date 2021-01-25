In a unanimous decision, the DeForest Village Board approved the lowest qualified bid for the construction of the splash pad in Fireman’s Park. The decision was made at its Jan. 19 meeting.
The lowest bid came from Joe Daniels Construction Co. Inc. —better known as Daniels Construction — in the amount of $238,825.
It was the lowest of five bids, as they ranged from $238,825 up to $311,217.97.
In a memo from Blake Theisen, a principal landscaping architect with Parkitecture + Planning — who the village has been working with in the process — noted that “Daniels has built several similar projects recently and is qualified for this project.”
Theisen continued that, “Our opinion of probable cost (OPC) was $224,423. We also carried a 10% contingency on top of these estimated numbers. While the bid is slightly higher than the OPC, additional utilities were added during bidding, which likely contributed to the discrepancy.”
Recreation and Community Enrichment Director Reese MacAskill added that the village originally budgeted $400,000 for the project. She said staff was also planning to get a grant to cover 50% of that cost, so the village would only need to cover $200,000. Chances to hold fundraisers for additional support were also planned.
“We didn’t get a grant, which is why the OPC is higher than budgeted. Also, due to COVID-19, we didn’t feel it was appropriate to ask the community for extra funds,” MacAskill said.
Without the grant, the village needs to find a little more than $35,000 in the budget. MacAskill said Village Administrator and Finance Director Steve Fahlgren believes that those extra funds can be found.
Parks Supervisor and Public Services Project Coordinator Greg Hall noted that some of the equipment would be ordered Wednesday, Jan. 20. Work is scheduled to begin some time in spring, with an estimated completion of the splash pad by the Fourth of July holiday.
The other bids for the project were from Advanced Building Corporation ($248,946), JMU Construction ($252,414.05), Parisi Construction Co. Inc. ($255,103.75), and R&R Walsh Materials, Inc. ($311,217.97).
Board approves purchase of two trucks for Parks and Public Works Department
As part of the 2021 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), the village was set to purchase a pair of one-ton trucks for the Parks and Public Works Department. According to Director of Public Services Judd Blau, since the department got specifications for the cost of the trucks, the price has increased $1,042 per truck. It’s a total increase of $2,084 to the CIP this year.
Per a memo from Blau to the Board, he noted that both trucks would give the department flexibility on how crews do their jobs day-to-day. “There are many accessories that are utilized throughout the year on these trucks. We would be looking to order them as soon as possible,” Blau said, adding that prices may increase more in the coming months.
Blau said he talked to Fahlgren, who said that the money could be found in the budget, which would either add to the village’s borrowing or use funds that are in reserve.
Greg Hall added that one truck is a replacement for Parks usage, while the other will be an addition to the Public Works fleet. The approval was unanimous.
