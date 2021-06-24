A Madison man was sentenced to eight years in prison, on Thursday, in a case stemming from a March 2020 crash in the Village of Windsor that killed a DeForest man.
David E. King, 50, entered guilty pleas to charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and second-degree reckless endangerment relating to the March 13 crash.
On March 13, 2020 King, according to the criminal complaint, was driving with passenger 38-year-old Danny Lee Ranck Jr., of DeForest, at speeds approaching 100 mph. While driving on Highway V near Wernick Road, King reportedly passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone, then swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle. King’s vehicle went into the ditch, drove over a driveway and downed a utility pole as it landed. Ranck was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
King’s record, according to online Wisconsin State Court documents, goes back to a pair of charges, six years apart in the 90s, for two misdemeanors, of providing an ID to a minor, when King was 21-years-old, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, when he was 28. King’s next run-in with the Dane County criminal court came last year with an incident on Jan. 22, that resulted in a misdemeanor drug charge, and another incident on Feb. 9, that brought a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Then the crash less than a month later.
On July 15, 2020, King was charged with the two felonies along with two additional related felony counts and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. King was released on a signature bond and on April 7 entered a plea of guilty to two of the four felony counts, the other charges being dismissed, but read into the record. At the same plea hearing, charges were dismissed in his two earlier cases.
King returned to Dane County Circuit Court on Thursday, where Judge Nicholas McNamara sentenced him to eight years and four years of extended supervision.