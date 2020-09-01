At the DeForest Area School District’s annual meeting Monday, Aug. 31, a tax levy of $36,061,797 for 2020-21 was approved.
It is likely, however, that number will change in the next few months, according to Kathy Davis-Phillips, the district’s director of business and auxiliary services, especially as the third Friday in September school enrollment numbers have yet to be determined.
“We’ll see what changes in the counts, we’ll see what changes at the state level,” said Phillips-Davis.
The annual meeting was held in the high school performing arts center, with those in attendance practicing social distancing and wearing masks. The district’s legal counsel advised school officials that the annual meeting should be held in-person and not virtually, despite the COVID-19 restrictions.
Other factors that could impact the tax levy include adjustments to the revenue limit, the Oct. 1 Department of Revenue calculations of district property values, and the final state aid calculation on Oct. 15.
Final school board actions on the levy and the 2020-21 budget is expected at its Oct. 26 meeting, and then notices will be sent to municipalities in the district.
Phillips-Davis also reported that financial information for the 2019-20 school year will not be finalized until the district audit. A report on 2019-20 finances will be presented at a future school board meeting.
As for 2020-21, Davis-Phillips cautioned that all estimates are based on current law and previous enrollment estimates. Changes in enrollment and state and federal funding allocations due to COVID-19 will impact the proposed budget.
Using an enrollment figure of a three-year, full-time equivalent average of 3,743 multiplied by $11,282 per pupil, school officials determined the revenue limits to be $42,228,526.
Expenditures are broken down as follows: 42% wages; 24% benefits; 16% purchased services; 5% supplies; 1% capital objects; 1% insurance; and 11% transfers.
Of the revenue received by the district, 51% comes from local sources and 45% comes from state aid. Only 1% comes from the federal government.
The debt levy from referendum and non-referendum debt is $10,400,000. Davis-Phillips said most of the borrowing for the referendum is done, with $8 million left to borrow this school year.
Last year, the total levy was $32,908,862, as the levy for 2020-21 is anticipated to increase by 9.6%. The levy for the 2019-20 budget rose 24.3% from the prior year.
The equalized value of the district has risen 3% over 2019-20, when a 7.2% increase was factored in, compared to the 9.4% hike that came in 2018-19.
So, the expected mill rate for 2020-21 is $12.39 for each $1,000 of property value. In 2019-20, the mill rate was $11.64 per $1,000 of equalized value, which represented a 15.9% hike from 2018-19. The increase for 2020-21 is anticipated to be 6.4%.
Taking the mill rate and multiplying it by the equalized value of a home, school taxes on a $150,000 home are estimated to be $1,859, compared to $3,089 for a $250,000 home and $4,337 for a $350,000 home.
The Village of DeForest still contributes the most to the district. DeForest’s equalized property value for 2020, with the 3% increase, is $1,175,026,060. That accounts for 40.36% of the district’s levy, with the Village of Windsor next at 34%. Windsor’s equalized property value is $989,689,575. The Town of Burke is next at $273,898,395 in equalized value, or 9.41% of the levy, with the Town of Vienna at $122,352,560, or 4.20%. The City of Madison’s portion is $284,962,626, or 9.790%.
