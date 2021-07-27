Frank Eugene Greenawalt, 58, of Windsor, is charged with three counts of felony sexual assault following an incident on October 9, 2020.
Greenawalt appeared in Dane County Circuit Court via Zoom videoconference on July 22. He was originally scheduled to have an initial appearance on June 24, but he did not appear. According to court documents, the Dane County District Attorney’s Office could not prove proper notification, and so the hearing was rescheduled.
The issue began, according to the criminal complaint, when Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call to a Windsor home on December 10, where deputies found a woman who appeared visibly upset. She told deputies that she had met Greenawalt previously, and had gone to his home on October 2, where they watched movies and the evening ended pleasantly.
A week later, she said she went back, and while there, said that Greenawalt forced himself on her. On October 11 she went to Meriter Hospital for a sexual assault examination.
A detective located Greenawalt at his home on February 11. During questioning Greenawalt reportedly said that he knew the alleged victim and confirmed that they had met several times and had a social relationship, which, as he described to officers, developed into a consensual intimate situation.
After Greenawalt’s initial appearance and subsequent processing at the Dane County Jail, he was released on a signature bond. He is scheduled to next appear in court for an August 30 status conference.