We are only a few days away from the end of February, and what an unsettled month it has been. a little bit of snow (very little actually; we are in a drought after all), warm-ups followed by overnight lows in below zero, our first ever snow squall weather alert, and sunny, fifty-degree weather a couple of days later. The end of February looks to be a bit of ice and a bit of snow and then on to March. March as we all know, comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb. By the time March 1st — just in time for Mardi Gras — the temperatures may be rising again. High School basketball tournaments start the 10th of March (girls followed by boys) and flow through the 19th right into the NCAA tournaments. Now those of us who have lived in Wisconsin for more than a few minutes know that there is always a major, wet, snow storm during this time period. This one is almost for sure the last snow storm of winter, because spring arrives on March 20th. All that being said, there are only a few more weeks of winter weather to be gotten through, and what better way to get through them than with a good book? Below you will find a listing of some of the recently-arrived books at the library. Check them out, and enjoy!
New ArrivalsNon-Fiction
“Year of the Hawk: America’s Descent into Vietnam, 1965” by James Warren. A military and political history of the Vietnam War during 1965—the pivotal first year of the American conflict when the U.S. intervened directly with combat units in a struggle between communist and pro-Western forces in South Vietnam that had raged on and off for 20 years.
“The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 2)” by Abrams Books. This official behind-the-scenes companion to season two of the hit Disney+ series “The Mandalorian “features exclusive concept art by the Lucasfilm art department and original interviews with the artists, writers and filmmakers.
“52 Ways to Walk: The Surprising Science of Walking for Wellness and Joy, One Week at a Time” by Annabel Streets. Provides a short, user-friendly guide to attaining the full range of benefits that walking has to offer—physical, spiritual and emotional—backed by the latest scientific research to inspire readers to develop a fulfilling walking lifestyle
“The Founders’ Fortunes: How Money Shaped the Birth of America” by Willard Randall. A financial history of the Founding Fathers reveals how their personal finances shaped the Constitution and the new nation.
“Impact: How Rocks From Space Led to Life, Culture, and Donkey Kong” by Greg Brennecka. Offers a humorous, accessible exploration of how meteorites have helped not only build our planet but steered the evolution of life and human culture.
Fiction
“The House of Sky and Breath, No. 2 (Crescent City)” by Sarah Maas. After saving Crescent City, Bryce, Hunt and their friends get pulled into the rebels’ plans to chip away at the Asteri’s power, in the second novel of the series following “House of Earth and Blood”.
“The Last Wild Horses” by Maja Lunde. A novel set both in the distant past and the dystopian future explores extinction and survival, family and hope.
“Nobody’s Magic” by Destiny Birdsong. Three black women with albinism find themselves at a crossroads in their lives, in this novel, told in three parts, that is a meditation on grief, female strength and self-discovery set against the backdrop of social and racial histories.
“A Very Nice Girl” by Imogen Crimp. Anna, an ambitious young opera singer meets Max, an older, charismatic financier while signing at an expensive jazz club and must decide between her dedication to her craft and their intense, demanding and all-consuming affair
“The Wind Whistling in the Cranes” by Margaret Costa & Lidia Jorge. Set in the 1990s, this incredible saga tells the story of the landlords and tenants of a derelict canning factory in southern Portugal where the death of the previous owner and their fear of political and financial ruin sets off a series of events that threatens to uproot the lives of everyone involved.
“Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson. Two estranged siblings try to reclaim the closeness they once shared while trying to piece together their late mother’s life story and fulfill her last request of sharing a traditional Caribbean black cake “when the time is right”.
“Abandoned in Death, No. 54” by J.D. Robb. Homicide detective Eve Dallas investigates after a woman’s body is found on a city playground bench holding a sign reading “bad mommy,” in the newest novel of the long-running series following “Forgotten in Death”.
“Death of a Green-Eyed Monster, No. 34 (Hamish Macbeth Mystery)” by M.C. Beaton. Sergeant Hamish Macbeth’s wedding plans with Constable Dorothy McIver are suddenly at risk when a murder is uncovered in the Scottish town of Lochdubh, in the latest novel of the series following “Death of an Honest Man”.
“Nothing to Lose” by J.A. Jance. Twenty years after he lost his partner Susan to her husband’s murderous rage, Beau, when Susan’s son needs his help, is drawn into a missing person’s case, becoming tangled in a web of family secrets where a killer with nothing left to lose waits to take another life.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system