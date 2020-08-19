August 18, 2020 at 11:26 AM

Donald P Lee, 37 years of age, from Sun Prairie, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post Tuesday morning for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fourth offense.

An erratic driving complaint,which originated at the 244 mile marker westbound on I-94, was aired by dispatch. A trooper was set up at the 241 crossover and the vehicle went by him shortly there after.

The target vehicle continued on the ramp to I-39/90/94 northbound where the it struck a guardrail and bounced off. The erratic driving continued before the vehicle finally pulled over to the shoulder at the 137-mile marker. The subject was found to be impaired and taken to St Mary’s Hospital in Sun Prairie for testing.

