The DeForest Area Educators Association has received a $500 grant from the National Education Association and the Wisconsin Education Association Council to help stem the trend of high teacher turnover.
The aim of the grant is to increase outreach, engagement and leadership for early career educators in the district, according to a statement released by the NEA. The DeForest Area Educators Association, DAEA, represents and offers support to public school teachers as they work as part of the district and part of the community. This year the DeForest Area School District welcomed 48 new teachers who will be working across grade levels.
The need for new teachers comes two-fold, as a response to the high turnover in the profession, experienced nationwide, but also the rapid growth of the DeForest-Windsor area, with more families moving into the district.
“COVID has exacerbated the teacher shortage nationally,” said DAEA representative and Harvest Intermediate School Instructional Coach Heather Terrill-Stotts. “We were already getting into a situation of really having teacher shortages and then COVID happened and it has gotten even worse.”
The first few years in teaching are widely recognized as the hardest as new educators become accustomed to overseeing classrooms of students, working within school districts, interacting with parents, as well as developing a completely new slate of lesson plans.
High turnover of teachers, as well as representing a financial cost for the district and taxpayers, is most significantly a detriment to students, according to Terrill-Stotts, who is entering her third year as an instructional coach, but 32nd year as an educator.
“The biggest cost is the relational and emotional cost of losing teachers who have relationships with kids,” said Terrill-Stotts. “And then there is just the financial cost to the district and the community when you have to train new educators and recruit, and hire and train new educators.”
District administrators and school principals have excelled at supporting teachers and making new teachers feel welcome, such as in a teacher mentoring program, “still it can be very lonely.”
“We are making sure that people are getting the training that they need, both on the district side and from our teacher side,” said Terrill-Stotts, explaining that in addition to building connections between teachers and students, it is important for teachers to have connections with other teachers.
Despite the sum of education that leads to a degree qualifying a person to teach in their given subject, and the many aspects of education that have remained unchanged over years, the profession is built around continued learning according to Terrill-Stotts.
“If learning wasn’t at our core as professionals, the last 18 months would have been really impossible,” said Terrill-Stotts. “As far as the learning goes, there’s always new information about how kids learn and there’s always new societal changes and environmental changes and community changes that really requires teachers to continually change what we do.”