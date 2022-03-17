A Dane County Circuit Court judge sentenced Chandler Halderson, 24, of Windsor, to life in prison without the possibility of parole as the defendant claimed his intention to file an appeal.
Many people have been following the case of Halderson, who was convicted in January of killing and dismembering his parents in their Windsor home, have waited for some explanation of what went wrong. The hearing left those watching no closer to an answer.
On the morning of July 7, Chandler Halderson, who had been living with his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson, at their Windsor home since 2020, reported that the two had been missing, telling officers that his parents had gone to their cabin at White Lake in Langlade County over the July 4 weekend with unidentified friends.
The next day, detectives found human remains on private property in a rural section of Cottage Grove. Chandler Halderson was also taken into custody that day on suspicion of providing false information relating to the disappearance of his parents.
On July 14, more human remains were found about 40 miles away from the site of the earlier discovery, on DNR property in Roxbury, southeast of Sauk City. About three weeks after the Haldersons were first reported missing, authorities confirmed that the remains that had been discovered matched the couple.
Chandler Halderson was bound over for trial in January with proceedings watched not only from the courtroom, but online as the trial was streamed live by area news outlets. Following a nine-day trial, the jury found Halderson guilty on all eight counts including both counts of first-degree homicide and mutilating a corpse.
In the days before Thursday’s sentencing, Halderson requested to waive attendance of the hearing, a move Deputy District Attorney William Brown told reporters he had never seen before in his career. The request was subsequently denied by Judge John Hyland and at 1:30 p.m., Halderson was brought into the seventh floor courtroom at the Dane County Courthouse in Madison.
Despite Halderson's conviction and guarantee of a life sentence, it was emphasized by attorneys that literal life in prison was not a foregone conclusion, as it was debated whether Halderson should, in the future, be eligible for parole. The continued inexplicable nature of the case, including his unwillingness to cooperate with a pre-sentencing investigation and attempt to avoid attending the sentencing hearing, led prosecutors to ask for a sentence of life without parole, as prosecutor Andrea Raymond explained.
"Almost every homicide I've prosecuted, there has been a fairly tragic backstory of the defendant — violence, drugs, just tragedy. And you are often left with an explanation — not an excuse, but an explanation why this crime occurred." said Raymond. "Chandler grew up with a life of privilege by pretty much any sort of way you look at it: he had two parents that were married and happily married, and two parents who by all evidence were completely supportive."
Raymond described Bart Halderson has having been a Boy Scout den leader, his parents attending all of Chandler's swimming competitions, no housing insecurity, food never in question, and no exposure to violence to the knowledge of prosecutors.
"The only potential criticism that anyone we talked to — and we've talked to well over 100 people ... is that maybe his mother babied him a little too much," said Raymond, "or was a little too doting."
Even after his arrest, Raymond told the court, according to records of phone conversations from the jail, "there was not even a moment that he mourned his parents."
Raymond went on to quote from victim impact statements describing Krista Halderson as a "warm" and "bubbly" person who prided herself on being a mother and even being "the work mom" at her office, being the one co-workers would go to for a band-aid or emotional support. Bart was described as quieter, but a hard-working family provider who was near a significant promotion at his work.
During detectives' search of the Halderson property, including records on the couples' phones, Raymond said detectives were struck by how nice and respectful they were talking about other people in their text messages.
While Chandler Halderson was living with his parents, investigators found he had been lying to his parents about going to school at Madison Area Technical College, working at American Family Insurance, and having a job waiting for him at SpaceX in Florida. Eventually his father questioned, if this was the case, why Chandler never had any money and contacted MATC administration to find out if his son was enrolled there.
That was, according to investigators, shortly followed by Chandler Halderson shooting his father in the back with a custom build rifle he had purchased in June.
"They would have been upset," said Raymond, "but they would have worked with him."
Brown pointed to the lack of "red flags" around the murders, saying that the "vast majority" of those convicted of crimes, even capital crimes, at least to a degree, can be rehabilitated. But the court was left in this case with no indication of "identifiable and fixable" aspects of Halderson's condition.
One takeaway of the timeline, Brown explained, was that rather than confronting an uncomfortable situation — the kind everyone inevitably had from time to time — Chandler chose instead to murder his parents.
"When faced with, in the grand scheme of things, a minor inconvenience in his life, Mr. Halderson chose to commit first-degree homicide two times," said Brown. "And over the course of several days, chose to cut up those peoples' bodies and spread them around the state ... I don't know how you protect the public from someone like that. ... As long as he breathes, he will be a risk."
For the defense's argument, attorney Crystal Vera, focused exclusively on the flexibility of choosing life with the eligibility of parole: that there would be no guarantee that Halderson would be granted parole and that the judge would have the option of setting eligibility years, if not decades, in the future.
Then in a development that elicited mild shock among reporters in the media booth, Halderson, after so much silence, including throughout the trial, chose to speak on his own behalf.
"Your honor, I want to take this opportunity to state my intent to appeal my convictions," said Halderson in a calm even tone. "If there are any lawyers listening and willing to take on my appeal, please take a moment to reach out to me. It's not that I do not have feelings, it is that I was warned not to show them in the scrutiny of this case. Thank you."
Judge John Hyland proceeded to his ruling in a 20-minute description of the situation including praise for the professionalism of prosecutors, public defenders, and the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
"This is the third individual for whom I have had to make this determination," said Hyland, echoing Raymond's comments that there have been "a host" of other cases where one can look at the defendant's background and wish for certain things to have not been the case.
"It is to Bart and Krista's credit, the foundation that Mr. Halderson enjoyed, and it does not explain what happened," said Hyland. "I cannot conceive of a way to fulfill my duty to the public I serve were I to perceive that at some point the individual who committed these crimes should be released back into that public."
After the conclusion of the hearing, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett spoke to reporters outside the courtroom, explaining a yellow rose that he had been carrying throughout the proceeding.
"This was provided to me by the Halderson family and it is a representation of the missing souls of Bart and Krista, and the fact that the family — like it was mentioned, there are no winners in this," said Barrett. "No one is celebrating. The Halderson family lost three today: Bart and Krista in July of last year, and today Chandler. Our thoughts and prayers are with them every step in their journey."