A DeForest woman has been bound for trial in a felony fraud case in which she is accused of stealing nearly $400,000 between 2012 and 2016.
Jennifer Klika, 44, appeared for a preliminary hearing in Dane County Circuit Court via Zoom on Tuesday morning, where she waived her right to a hearing.
Klika is charged with two counts of felony fraud by rendering an income tax return or obtaining a refund with fraudulent intent, each carrying a maximum sentence of up to six years in prison.
The Dane County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Klika on Aug. 3, accusing her of taking advantage of a system in which she was entrusted to acquire money orders at a local grocery store. As part of her work as a regulatory affairs manager for Neogen in Randolph, Klika would request corporate funding to cover permits and authorizations to ship Neogen products internationally.
At times this was done by Klika getting checks payable to “Piggly Wiggly,” which were taken to the Randolph grocery store to purchase money orders.
According to court documents, investigation began after Klika resigned from her position in 2016 and subsequently staff at the company discovered that the costs of permits and authorizations had dropped significantly in the past years, leading to an internal investigation revealing false check requests and inflated fund requests.
Klika is scheduled to next appear in court for a pre-trial conference at the end of January.