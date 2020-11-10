A Madison man was transported to the UW Hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car versus pedestrian crash early Monday evening in the Village of Windsor.

According to a press release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 5:44 p.m., Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, along with personnel from the Sun Prairie Police Department and DeForest EMS, responded to the crash in the 6700 block of County Highway C.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 28 year-old male pedestrian was walking southbound in the southbound lane of County Highway C, north of Windsor Road, when he was struck by a by a southbound Dodge Journey. 

The driver of the Journey, a 33 year-old female from DeForest, remained on the scene and has been cooperative with the investigation, according to the sheriff's office. The area of County Highway C, between Windsor Rd and Happy Valley road was closed, while Dane County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction personnel assist at the scene.

The names of the involved parties are not being released at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

Load comments