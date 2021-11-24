Following a Windsor Village Board meeting in which a public safety report by the Dane County Sheriff's Office include discussion of a rash of vehicle break-ins, the Sheriff's Office Tuesday issued a statement, reporting two more incident in Windsor: a vehicle theft and another vehicle break-in.
In the Nov. 18 meeting Deputy Joshua Seeley told board members that he felt he would "sound like a broken record," but again highlighted the importance of not leaving valuables in vehicles, locking vehicles, and not leaving garage doors open.
Wednesday the Sheriff's Office released details of two more reported thefts in Windsor, including some suspect descriptions.
On Nov. 24, just before 6:00 am, Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Wolf Hollow Road in the Village of Windsor for an auto theft. Suspects gained entry through an open garage door and stole a gray, 2019 Kia Sorento. They also got away with the victims purse.
On Tuesday November 23, at approximately 4:30 pm, another Village of Windsor resident on Eagle Ridge Lane noticed two individuals in dark clothing approach his garage. As the homeowner exited his house, they fled in a white Toyota Rav4. The suspects stole a small amount of cash and a garage door opener. In this case, the garage door was also left open.
The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind citizens that this type of activity is occurring at all times of day and night throughout the county. The best way to avoid being a victim is to lock your doors at all times, even when you are at home. In addition, be a good neighbor, if you noticed open garage doors or unlocked vehicles in your neighborhood, remind your neighbors to lock up.