A local business owner is organizing a Black Lives Matter lemonade stand fundraiser June 30 in Windsor to benefit three African-American owned small businesses in Dane County.
Kimmie Mayr, owner of The Hippie Healer, feels it’s an educational opportunity for the kids who will be participating.
“I truly believe children will change the future, and by learning to give and being educated about black history, we can all have a better future,” said Mayr, who lives in Windsor.
Mayr also owns a small, in-home daycare center. She expects there will 10 to 12 kids from DeForest and Windsor taking part in the lemonade stand that day, with their ages ranging from four to 15.
Mayr also asked local children to create Black Lives Matter signs that she’ll be posting in her yard.
The lemonade stand fundraiser will go from 3-6:30 p.m. at 4354 Eagle Ridge Lane in Windsor. Mayr is looking for donations for the lemonade stand, including lemonade or juice, drink coolers, cups and monetary donations.
The buzz for the event is building. In the 24 hours since Mayr first made a Facebook posting about the event, 2,000 people had viewed it. As of the morning of Friday, June 19, the fundraiser had generated $200 in donations.
Also, Badger Sporting Goods had signed on to make t-shirts to be sold at the stand. Mayr said the design is being finalized, but it will have the words “Black Lives Matter,” along with a logo and the words “lemonade stand 2020.”
The money raised will go to David’s Jamaican Cuisine in Monona, McGee’s Chicken in Sun Prairie, and Mo’ Betta Butter Cookies in Fitchburg.
Mayr said she and the kids at her daycare, as well as her own children, do a lemonade stand every year. Usually, the money goes to buy outdoor toys for kids to play with at the daycare center.
This year, she said she wanted to do something different.
“We wanted to teach them how good it feels to give,” said Mayr.
Mayr said COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken the day of the event.
“It’ll be a ‘stop, look around and go’ event to keep everybody safe,” said Mayr.
There is no fundraising goal as far as the amount of money is concerned. Mayr just wants the kids to understand what a joy it is to help others.
“Our goal is simply to help,” said Mayr, who has lived in the DeForest-Windsor area since she was six years old. “Any monies are appreciated.”
Mayr said she enjoys participating in fundraisers, adding that the daycare kids are excited to be a part of the lemonade stand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.