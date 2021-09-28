Despite a close call with the weather between setup and opening, WindsorFest proved a huge success bringing in families to take advantage of a cool, bright, autumn afternoon.
Tents and fencing were set up on Friday the 24th, under threatening skies and sporadic raindrops. Then the winds picked up and began knocking tents over. The next morning though, with an early start, volunteers got everything back upright and ready for visitors.
"We are so thrilled with the turnout, they had a great pancake breakfast that the Boy Scouts put on here in the park and it was a huge hit," said DeForest-Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heike Compe. "I don’t know exactly what the turnout was, but they said it was really, really good and every time I looked over there were people everywhere."
Normally WindsorFest would open at 11 a.m., but this year it started early with 8 a.m. breakfast. A constant concern for event organizers is keeping visitors engaged between scheduled attractions throughout the day, which turned out to not be an issue this year.
"This actually flowed very well, because we were set up and ready to go," said Compe, "so once they were done they could go right out to the games and the stations."
A new feature this year was the Trash Lab, presented by the Dane County Department of Waste and Renewables. The Trash Lab, in a trailer set up near the entrance of Fireman's Park, was part science exhibit, part environmental advocacy and part art installation. Inside, the roof of the trailer was covered with toys, household items, and nicknacks that had been taken from the landfill, thoroughly cleaned, and painted.
Then a few steps down on the other side of the walkway was snowplow painting with Village of Windsor Director of Public Works Davis Clark and Deputy Administrator and Director of Economic Development Jamie Rybarczyk. Kids were invited to put on a glove, dip their hand in paint and leave their mark on one of the plows that were there. Over the afternoon a rainbow of handprints covered the metal blades.
Animals proved reliable attractions with horse and pony rides, as well as the DeForest Area High School FFA petting zoo with visitors being introduced to the animals by FFA volunteers and agriculture teacher Zeth Engel.
"It’s a really great opportunity for community members to get to know what the FFA is at DeForest High School and the opportunities that we have," said Engel, "not just the petting zoo, but opportunities to make connections with community members, parents, and other students."
The mission of the FFA is to give students the opportunity to learn about agriculture and learn about its overall importance in the community. Though over time, as fewer students live on livestock farms there has been more energy in the crop and horticultural side of agriculture.
"We’re really trying to increase our plant-sides of things and make kids understand things like growing food at home," said Engel, "that connection to your food is something we strive to do. Something else that we do is leadership opportunities for students, at conferences, in other places, increase their career readiness."
The animals that were available for petting included a shy Holstein calf, a much more outgoing goat, rabbits, and a guinea pig, coming from FFA families.
"Our goat, Emoji, is a frequent flyer here because of how friendly and calm he generally is," said Engel. "But there are a lot of student projects that they want to bring and share to get hands-on experience for younger kids."
Visitors made their way to the outfield of the Fireman's Park baseball diamond, where homemade yard games were set up for families to play at their leisure, many with lines of waiting players.
"They are very simple and it’s fun to see the adults going through too," said Compe. "It’s not just the kids doing that of course. I’ve been more and more happy about how everything has gone."