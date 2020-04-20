The DeForest Area Public Library is closed to the public until at least May 26 in accordance with Governor Evers’ Safer at Home order. During this time, you can still access some of our resources and programs online.
Library staff members are available to provide assistance by email (deforestlibrary@deforestlibrary.org) or Facebook messenger. All items currently checked out will be due on June 1. The book drops are available for returning items. Beginning April 24, patrons can place holds on items owned by DeForest Library only and pick them up via curbside or electronic lockers.
Check our website www.deforestlibrary.org, Facebook, or Instagram for information.
• Children’s Story Hour – Monday, April 27 at 10:00 a.m. – Facebook live
• Time for Bed Storytime – Monday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m. – Facebook
• Coloring for Adults – Monday, April 27 at 6:00 p.m. – via Zoom. Contact jhenze@deforestlibrary.org
• Qigong Class with Nancy Osley – Tuesday, April 28 at 9:30 a.m. – video on Facebook
• Children’s Tiny Tot Time – Wednesday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m. – Facebook live
• Memoir Writers – Thursday, April 23 at 1:00 p.m. – via email. Contact jhenze@deforestlibrary.org
• Badger Book Club discuss Jane Eyre on Monday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Contact jhenze@deforestlibrary.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.