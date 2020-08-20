Fr. Jared Holzhuter’s arrival to DeForest in July was a quiet one amid the COVID-19 global pandemic and a summer of social distancing and few events.
Holzhuter joined St. Olaf Catholic Church, DeForest, and St. Joseph Parish, Sun Prairie, as pastor on July 11, his new parishes welcoming him with an outdoor ice cream social.
“DeForest is a young, growing community, and I’m excited to be a part of it,” said Holzhuter, a few weeks into his new position. “It’s different trying to get to know a place during COVID-19 when there’s less going on, but with St. Olaf being located next to the high school, I do see some activity as students come and go and practice for fall sports.”
Born and raised in Janesville, Holzhuter received a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, then attended Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit, Michigan. He was ordained in 2017 and subsequently served as parochial vicar at St. Joseph Catholic Parish and chaplain at Camp Gray, both in Baraboo.
Holzhuter’s interest in priesthood was ignited as a young high school student. He experienced the reality of God during a powerful moment praying the rosary when his grandmother was ill.
“Then seeing my parish priest at Mass, I thought I could do what he does and would be very happy giving my life as a priest,” said Holzhuter, who continued to consider the idea through high school and college.
Now in the priesthood for three years, Holzhuter says a big part of his job —and his favorite — is getting to know people.
“As a priest, people feel comfortable revealing their true selves to me. Seeing that depth and experiencing that discovery is extremely rewarding,” he said.
Unfortunately, leading a faith community during a health pandemic is hard because there are fewer opportunities to meet others right now. For starters, he’s getting to know his staff at both parishes and attendees at Mass when possible.
“Mass attendance is low, and we’re not ready yet to welcome back full crowds,” he said. “But people have expressed gratitude for our livestreamed services, and we’re thankful we can share Mass that way.”
In his free time, Holzhuter loves playing sports, especially basketball and soccer. He finds shooting hoops at Fireman’s Park and going for long walks are great ways to relax. He also enjoys reading, “but I don’t read quite as much as you’d think for an English major,” he joked.
Parishioners looking for a way to win their new pastor’s heart might consider sharing a homecooked meal with Holzhuter.
“When it comes to cooking, I’m not so skilled in that area,” he said.
Holzhuter says these unusual times present an opportunity for people to grow spiritually. He encourages his parishioners to build the daily habit of mental prayer, which compared to liturgical prayer — the prayer of the Body of Christ and the Church — is something more personal.
“This time of social distancing and less activity and distractions is an opportunity to encounter Christ through personal prayer,” he explained. “There are no set words, nor formal ritual. We simply make room for God to speak to us, and we respond with acts of faith, hope and love. It’s a conversation with God, and it can make a tremendous impact on our lives.”
Holzhuter doesn’t mind a quiet start as pastor to two parishes. It’s giving him time to get settled and learn about the community, and he’s confident activity will pick up again in the coming months, and then he’ll be able to meet more parishioners and area clergy. Until then, he’s having his own conversations with Christ, full of thanks and hope for his new position in our community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.